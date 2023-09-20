18-year-old pleads no contest after threat closed public pool

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old pled no contest Wednesday to a charge of attempted aggravated criminal threat.

The charge stems from a threat that forced the temporary closure of a public pool.

Landen W. Burgess was arrested and charged in July 2023.

As a result, employees decided to close the pool.

“We’re grateful nothing more serious occurred,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “We would not have taken a plea without the victim’s wishes. Yet, people must realize words matter -- words could force facilities to shut down, and words can get you convicted of a crime.”

Burgess is set to be sentenced on Nov. 8, 2023.

