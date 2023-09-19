Aging & Style
Wrong-way crash on 71 Highway results in critical injuries

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver heading in the wrong direction on 71 Highway suffered critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital Monday night.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said the driver of a blue Chevy Cruze was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said the driver of a white Ram 3500 saw drivers taking evasive action to the right before seeing the Chevy Cruze heading right toward him. The driver told police he attempted to avoid the vehicle, moving to his left, but was unable to avoid a head-on collision.

The crash happened near East 39th Street.

The driver of the Ram 3500 suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police said it was unknown where the wrong-way driver got on the highway.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

