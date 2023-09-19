Aging & Style
Victim identified, suspect charged in Monday shooting at 39th and Benton Ave.

Eric Morrow faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal shooting Monday morning.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Monday morning shooting left one person dead and another in custody facing murder charges.

On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that Eric Morrow of Leavenworth, Kansas, has been charged with several counts, including:

  • One count of second-degree murder
  • One count of unlawful use of a weapon
  • One count of unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of armed criminal action

The charges stem from a Monday morning homicide that took place inside a home at 39th and Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, a man was found at the front entrance of a home with several gunshot wounds. The man died before he could be taken to the hospital. He was later identified as 30-year-old Matthew White.

Morrow, the suspect, was still at the house when officers arrived and was taken into custody when multiple witnesses identified him as the shooter.

The witnesses also told police they attempted to stop Morrow from attacking White and were seen restraining Morrow as police arrived.

The cause of the shooting is still unclear.

More information about Morrow’s charges can be found here.

ALSO READ: Kansas City police arrest suspected shooter after man killed at 39th and Benton Ave.

