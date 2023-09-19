Victim identified, suspect charged in Monday shooting at 39th and Benton Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Monday morning shooting left one person dead and another in custody facing murder charges.

On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that Eric Morrow of Leavenworth, Kansas, has been charged with several counts, including:

One count of second-degree murder

One count of unlawful use of a weapon

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm

Two counts of armed criminal action

The charges stem from a Monday morning homicide that took place inside a home at 39th and Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, a man was found at the front entrance of a home with several gunshot wounds. The man died before he could be taken to the hospital. He was later identified as 30-year-old Matthew White.

Morrow, the suspect, was still at the house when officers arrived and was taken into custody when multiple witnesses identified him as the shooter.

The witnesses also told police they attempted to stop Morrow from attacking White and were seen restraining Morrow as police arrived.

The cause of the shooting is still unclear.

