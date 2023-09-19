Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contract, staying on after Pat Sajak departs

Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week...
Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week on "Wheel of Fortune" in 2007.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Seacrest will have a familiar face helping him with his new “Wheel of Fortune” hosting duties next year.

Longtime co-host Vanna White is extending her contract with the syndicated game show.

White will stay on for two more years --- through the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In June, longtime host Pat Sajak announced he would be leaving the show.

Seacrest has been named Sajak’s replacement and is expected to take over the hosting role in the fall of 2024.

Sajak and White have starred in the game show since its debut in 1983.

The two are the longest-running game show hosts in American television history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Numerous showers, thunderstorms on tap for Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Season tickets for 2024 are available now on Starlight’s website or by calling 816-363-7827....
Starlight Theatre announces 2024 AdventHealth Broadway lineup

Latest News

The Hallmark Channel has released its 2023 holiday movie lineup.
‘Tis the Season: The Hallmark Channel’s 2023 movie lineup is here
Police said the incident was reported at a day care facility in the Bronx.
NYC day care operator tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1-year-old’s death, feds allege
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh’s killing
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
Speaker McCarthy faces an almost impossible task trying to unite House GOP and fund the government
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game