Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two KC-area schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

One school in the Shawnee Mission School District and one school in Gardner Edgerton School...
One school in the Shawnee Mission School District and one school in Gardner Edgerton School District received the National Blue Ribbon designation.(U.S. Department of Education)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two schools in the Kansas City area were designated as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Out of 353 schools across the country that received the 2023 National Blue Ribbon distinction, four Kansas and eight Missouri schools were selected and two are in the KC metro.

Edgerton Elementary School in the Gardner Edgerton School District and Roesland Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District made the cut. Schools are selected for their “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

This is Edgerton Elementary’s first Blue Ribbon designation and the Gardner Edgerton School District’s fourth overall time with a Blue Ribbon school. Previous awards for the district were given in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Roesland Elementary was first named a National Blue Ribbon School in 1994. Since the Blue Ribbon program began in 1983, the Shawnee Mission School District has had 14 schools receive the designation.

“Schools nominated for the Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools must complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture, philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures and parent and community involvement.”

The 12 schools across Kansas and Missouri that were recognized include:

Kansas
  • Valley Heights Elementary School, Valley Heights Unified School District
  • Lakeside Elementary School, Waconda School District
  • Edgerton Elementary School, Gardner Edgerton School District
  • Roesland Elementary School, Shawnee Mission School District
Missouri
  • Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy, St. Louis Public Schools
  • Chesterfield Elementary School, Rockwood School District
  • South High School, Fort Zumwalt School District
  • Harry S. Truman Elementary School, Webb City School District
  • Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction, St. Louis Public Schools
  • Mathews Elementary School, Nixa Public Schools
  • Pierremont Elementary School, Parkway School District
  • Reed Elementary School, Ladue School District
To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Numerous showers, thunderstorms on tap for Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
OLATHE, Kan. -- Former Shawnee youth pastor Matthew Richards makes his first appearance on...
Former Shawnee youth pastor arraigned on attempted murder, arson

Latest News

Eric Morrow faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal shooting Monday morning.
Victim identified, suspect charged in Monday shooting at 39th and Benton Ave.
Generic Gavel
Missouri man pleads guilty to DWI crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child
A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
Water heater issue caused Blue Springs house explosion, investigators say
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list