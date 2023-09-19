Two KC-area schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two schools in the Kansas City area were designated as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Out of 353 schools across the country that received the 2023 National Blue Ribbon distinction, four Kansas and eight Missouri schools were selected and two are in the KC metro.

Edgerton Elementary School in the Gardner Edgerton School District and Roesland Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District made the cut. Schools are selected for their “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

This is Edgerton Elementary’s first Blue Ribbon designation and the Gardner Edgerton School District’s fourth overall time with a Blue Ribbon school. Previous awards for the district were given in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Roesland Elementary was first named a National Blue Ribbon School in 1994. Since the Blue Ribbon program began in 1983, the Shawnee Mission School District has had 14 schools receive the designation.

“Schools nominated for the Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools must complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture, philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures and parent and community involvement.”

The 12 schools across Kansas and Missouri that were recognized include:

Kansas

Valley Heights Elementary School, Valley Heights Unified School District

Lakeside Elementary School, Waconda School District

Edgerton Elementary School, Gardner Edgerton School District

Roesland Elementary School, Shawnee Mission School District

Missouri

Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy, St. Louis Public Schools

Chesterfield Elementary School , Rockwood School District

South High School , Fort Zumwalt School District

Harry S. Truman Elementary School , Webb City School District

Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction , St. Louis Public Schools

Mathews Elementary School , Nixa Public Schools

Pierremont Elementary School , Parkway School District

Reed Elementary School, Ladue School District

