Residents displaced: Overland Park apartment complex burns in multi-city effort to contain flames

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire at the Whispering Hills Apartments in the 9100 block of West 124 Street.

The first fire fighting units on the scene reported smoke and fire from a second-story balcony of a two-story apartment building.

Overland Park Police were in the process of assisting with evacuations and residents were reported out safely.

OPFD and Leawood Fire on scene apartment fire at Whispering Hills Apts. 9100 blk W.124th St. No injuries, fire under control. More information later. pic.twitter.com/P9eHlrIXRi — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) September 19, 2023

Firefighters went to work attacking the fire, which had spread to the attic and interior of the unit.

Additional crews searched the building to be sure everyone was out safely.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire damage was contained to two apartments, however, another three units suffered smoke and water damage.

The building’s attic also sustained moderate fire damage.

Residents whose apartments suffered damage are displaced and property management is working to assist them with relocation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

