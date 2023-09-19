Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Residents displaced: Overland Park apartment complex burns in multi-city effort to contain flames

OPFD and Leawood Fire fight apartment fire at Whispering Hills Apts. 9100 blk W.124th St.
OPFD and Leawood Fire fight apartment fire at Whispering Hills Apts. 9100 blk W.124th St.(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire at the Whispering Hills Apartments in the 9100 block of West 124 Street.

The first fire fighting units on the scene reported smoke and fire from a second-story balcony of a two-story apartment building.

Overland Park Police were in the process of assisting with evacuations and residents were reported out safely.

Firefighters went to work attacking the fire, which had spread to the attic and interior of the unit.

Additional crews searched the building to be sure everyone was out safely.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire damage was contained to two apartments, however, another three units suffered smoke and water damage.

The building’s attic also sustained moderate fire damage.

Residents whose apartments suffered damage are displaced and property management is working to assist them with relocation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Partial Collapse: Kansas City Firefighters evacuate a massive apartment fire

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers
Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Numerous showers, thunderstorms on tap for Saturday
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
OLATHE, Kan. -- Former Shawnee youth pastor Matthew Richards makes his first appearance on...
Former Shawnee youth pastor arraigned on attempted murder, arson

Latest News

Multi-Unit Fire, 4400 Block Virginia Street, Kansas City, MO
Partial Collapse: Kansas City Firefighters evacuate a massive apartment fire
Partial Collapse: Kansas City Firefighters evacuate a massive apartment fire
Partial Collapse: Kansas City Firefighters evacuate a massive apartment fire
Auto workers union warns more plants will take the picket line if no deal reached Friday
Auto workers union warns more plants will take the picket line if no deal reached by Friday
Auto workers union warns more plants will take the picket line if no deal reached by Friday
Auto workers union warns more plants will take the picket line if no deal reached by Friday