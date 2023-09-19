Aging & Style
PCOS Awareness Month sheds light on a common women’s health issue

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT
September is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month. According to the World Health Organization, PCOS affects an estimated 8-13% of US women of reproductive age and 70% of those women are undiagnosed. PCOS is also the leading cause of infertility. Sarah Pearl, OB-GYN at Saint Luke’s Women’s Health East, joins the show to shed light on how the health issue impacts women’s bodies and explains the importance of staying on top of routine management. Sponsored by Saint Luke’s.

