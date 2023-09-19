Aging & Style
Partial Collapse: Kansas City Firefighters evacuate a massive apartment fire

Partial Collapse: Kansas City Firefighters evacuate a massive apartment fire
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCFD responded to the report of a major apartment fire in the 4400 block of Virginia at 10:40 p.m. Monday.

The first fire company on the scene reported heavy fire from a two-story, four-unit apartment building.

The fire was spreading to the exposed houses to the north and the south.

The alarm was upgraded to a first alarm, then again to a second alarm.

A partial collapse of the apartment initiated an evacuation of firefighters in danger.

Fly pipe operations then began, meaning an aerial ladder was used to provide water from above to fight the aggressive flames.

Interior operations resumed on the north exposure.

No one was hurt and the apartment and duplex to the south are vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

