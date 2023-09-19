Aging & Style
Pair of Royals starters go on IL to end season

FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a...
FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, June 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Brady Singer and Brad Keller’s 2023 season is over.

The two Kansas City Royals starting pitchers were placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Singer was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strain to his left lower lumbar, an issue that tightened up his back during his Monday start. The 6-foot-5 right-hander had a 5.52 ERA during the 2023 season.

Keller was placed on the 15-day injured list with a return of symptoms that are associated with thoracic outlet syndrome. He only made 11 appearances for the Royals this season.

READ MORE: Royals pitcher Brady Singer, wife Tori Singer welcome firstborn son

Kansas City has won five of their last six games but has just a 49-102 record with 11 games to play in the year.

The Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m.

They announced the IL moves Tuesday afternoon while designating Matt Beaty for assignment. In two corresponding moves, the Royals recalled right-hander Jonathan Bowlan and selected left-hander Anthony Veneziano from Triple-A Omaha.

