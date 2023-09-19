Pair of Royals starters go on IL to end season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Brady Singer and Brad Keller’s 2023 season is over.

The two Kansas City Royals starting pitchers were placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Singer was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strain to his left lower lumbar, an issue that tightened up his back during his Monday start. The 6-foot-5 right-hander had a 5.52 ERA during the 2023 season.

Keller was placed on the 15-day injured list with a return of symptoms that are associated with thoracic outlet syndrome. He only made 11 appearances for the Royals this season.

Kansas City has won five of their last six games but has just a 49-102 record with 11 games to play in the year.

The Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m.

They announced the IL moves Tuesday afternoon while designating Matt Beaty for assignment. In two corresponding moves, the Royals recalled right-hander Jonathan Bowlan and selected left-hander Anthony Veneziano from Triple-A Omaha.

