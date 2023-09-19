Aging & Style
Kansas City family fighting to bring home woman who suffered brain aneurysm in Florida

By Grace Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family is fighting to get their loved one airlifted to a local hospital. C’eria Lagrone, a young mom of two, suffered from a brain aneurysm on Friday and is in critical condition.

She currently lives in Jacksonville, Fla., but is from Kansas City, Mo. Her best friend, Carlotta Brass, said she’s one of a kind.

“Her heart is huge,” Brass said. “I call her my funny bone because she will laugh at anything; she’s just an amazing person and such a light. Who would have thought an aneurysm would have happened to her.”

Lagrone was home alone with her kids when it happened—and was somehow able to call 911. She was rushed to the hospital there. But within the next 24 hours, she had three strokes, and her brain began to swell.

“She is still in critical condition,” Brass said. “It’s still very high risk for her; her doctoral staff let us know that she is the highest priority on the floor right now.”

The family wants to airlift her to a local hospital but doesn’t have the means to do so.

“Bringing her home, to all of the love and support that’s here, for her, I think that would give her the best fighting chance at life,” Brass said.

That’s why they created a GoFundMe in hopes of getting her home.

“We have to move her home, we have to move her kids, so we just need enough to make that happen,” Brass said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

