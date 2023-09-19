Independence police search for suspect involved in armed robbery at QuikTrip

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery at a QuikTrip location.

Independence police said the crime happened at 6:15 a.m. at the QuikTrip near E. US 24 Highway and MO 291 Highway on Aug. 29.

Investigators said the man wore a light-colored fedora style hat with a black band, a white shirt with red, gray, and black stripes, distressed jeans and white slide shoes. He also wore a black bandana over his face.

Police said he drove a white, full-sized SUV.

One of the surveillance pictures police released shows the man pointing a black handgun inside the store.

Police ask anyone who knows the person in the pictures, or has information about the crime to call Detective Winborn at 816-325-7330 and reference case 23-59275.

