Independence police search for suspect involved in armed robbery at QuikTrip

Independence police release surveillance pictures from an armed robbery that happened Aug. 29...
Independence police release surveillance pictures from an armed robbery that happened Aug. 29 at an Independence QuikTrip location.(Independence Police Dept./QuikTrip)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery at a QuikTrip location.

Independence police said the crime happened at 6:15 a.m. at the QuikTrip near E. US 24 Highway and MO 291 Highway on Aug. 29.

Investigators said the man wore a light-colored fedora style hat with a black band, a white shirt with red, gray, and black stripes, distressed jeans and white slide shoes. He also wore a black bandana over his face.

Police said he drove a white, full-sized SUV.

One of the surveillance pictures police released shows the man pointing a black handgun inside the store.

Police ask anyone who knows the person in the pictures, or has information about the crime to call Detective Winborn at 816-325-7330 and reference case 23-59275.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

