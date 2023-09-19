How local organization HappyBottoms is helping wrap little ones in love
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Did you know that nearly 1 in 2 families struggle to afford diapers for their baby? This week is National Diaper Need Awareness Week, and local organization HappyBottoms is looking for your help to draw attention to the issue of diaper need in our country. Watch this to learn more about their mission and how you can help support families in need.
