Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

How local organization HappyBottoms is helping wrap little ones in love

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Did you know that nearly 1 in 2 families struggle to afford diapers for their baby? This week is National Diaper Need Awareness Week, and local organization HappyBottoms is looking for your help to draw attention to the issue of diaper need in our country. Watch this to learn more about their mission and how you can help support families in need.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers
Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Numerous showers, thunderstorms on tap for Saturday
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
OLATHE, Kan. -- Former Shawnee youth pastor Matthew Richards makes his first appearance on...
Former Shawnee youth pastor arraigned on attempted murder, arson

Latest News

Food insecurity is a huge issue across the country and food waste is a big contributor. Watch...
How the Ugly Dinner Series is helping fight food waste & insecurity
Food insecurity is a huge issue across the country and food waste is a big contributor. Watch...
How the Ugly Dinner Series is helping fight food waste & insecurity
If you missed her concert while she was here in Kansas City, you may have another chance to see...
Here’s how you can see Taylor Swift in Paris
If you missed her concert while she was here in Kansas City, you may have another chance to see...
Here’s how you can see Taylor Swift in Paris
Jillian checks out a new workout facility in Lenexa, Kansas that is hoping to change the way...
Is suiting up the future of fitness?