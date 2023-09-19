FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain chances build as we move through Tuesday with temperatures rising to the middle 80s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With high pressure settling over the Tennessee River Valley and low pressure coming in from the west, a strong southerly flow that yields warm, moist, and unstable air continues to funnel back into the Missouri River Valley. This will allow pop-up showers and storms to occur mainly by late this morning into the afternoon. There’s a threat for some stronger storm cells around late afternoon into the early evening. An opportunity for an isolated, severe storm cannot be ruled out, but for the most part, it will be a run-of-the-mill heavy downpour with breezy conditions. Speaking of breezy, gusts between 25 mph and 30 mph will be likely through the day with sustained winds around 15 mph all coming out of the south.

These areas of low pressure continue to meander around the central, southern, and northern plains, which will jostle the atmosphere and allow for rain chances to hold around 30% through the rest of the work week. Keeping the umbrella close at hand will be a wise choice. Temperatures do begin to cool off though, allowing for severe weather potential to lessen moving through the work week.

By Saturday however, a strong front and low pressure combination is expected to pass overhead early morning at this time. Models are indicating stronger storm cells, holding on in counties near the Iowa border. Our severe weather prediction models indicate we may have a severe weather potential threat for severe storms on Saturday. Scattered showers are still expected through the afternoon so if you plan on going to the art festival, be sure to plan accordingly. A dryer pattern takes over by the end of the weekend with temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 70s for afternoon high temperatures.

