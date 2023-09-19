Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Few showers, storms this afternoon

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Widely scattered showers and a few storms could return by Wednesday morning, especially for areas south of I-70. Clouds linger for much of the day which could keep area temperatures a bit cooler. While an isolated or stray shower can’t be ruled out on Thursday, it is looking much drier for most of the area. Friday will feature a few more showers and storms, but severe weather is not expected.

Our attention continues to be on Saturday with the potential for a stronger storm system to bring higher impacts to the area. There are still some uncertainties about the timing and track which will determine those impacts.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

