FIRST WARN FORECAST: Few showers, storms this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Widely scattered showers and a few storms could return by Wednesday morning, especially for areas south of I-70. Clouds linger for much of the day which could keep area temperatures a bit cooler. While an isolated or stray shower can’t be ruled out on Thursday, it is looking much drier for most of the area. Friday will feature a few more showers and storms, but severe weather is not expected.

Our attention continues to be on Saturday with the potential for a stronger storm system to bring higher impacts to the area. There are still some uncertainties about the timing and track which will determine those impacts.

