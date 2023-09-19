Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family fighting to bring home loved one via airlift

By Grace Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family is fighting to get their loved one airlifted to a local hospital. C’eria Lagrone, a young mom of two, suffered from a brain aneurysm on Friday and is in critical condition.

She currently lives in Jacksonville, Fla., but is from Kansas City, Mo. Her best friend, Carlotta Brass, said she’s one of a kind.

“Her heart is huge,” Brass said. “I call her my funny bone because she will laugh at anything; she’s just an amazing person and such a light. Who would have thought an aneurysm would have happened to her.”

Lagrone was home alone with her kids when it happened—and was somehow able to call 911. She was rushed to the hospital there. But within the next 24 hours, she had three strokes, and her brain began to swell.

“She is still in critical condition,” Brass said. “It’s still very high risk for her; her doctoral staff let us know that she is the highest priority on the floor right now.”

The family wants to airlift her to a local hospital but doesn’t have the means to do so.

“Bringing her home, to all of the love and support that’s here, for her, I think that would give her the best fighting chance at life,” Brass said.

That’s why they created a GoFundMe in hopes of getting her home.

“We have to move her home, we have to move her kids, so we just need enough to make that happen,” Brass said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Numerous showers, thunderstorms on tap for Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Season tickets for 2024 are available now on Starlight’s website or by calling 816-363-7827....
Starlight Theatre announces 2024 AdventHealth Broadway lineup

Latest News

Research from College Investor shows only about 10% of student loan borrowers in Kansas and...
Programs and tactics to save you money when student loan repayments resume
Programs and tactics that can save you money when student loan payments resume
A woman's family set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to gather the means to bring her home to...
Woman's family fights for airlift
Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.
MDHHS post on COVID vaccine causes backlash