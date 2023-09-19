Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Car wash bringing back haunted tunnel for ‘suds and scares’ during Halloween season

A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.
A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.(inhauscreative via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by bringing back its haunted tunnel.

SuperSudz announced it is once again turning its car wash into a “spooky” experience.

“Spooky Car Wash is coming back - bigger, better, and even more spooky - this October!” the company shared.

The haunted tunnel car wash is expected to start on Oct. 1. The San Antonio-based company said its Halloween attraction will be available throughout the month on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

“Come get spooky with us until 11 p.m. for suds and scares!” a spokesperson for the car wash company shared.

According to reports, the haunted tunnel car wash is $30. It includes the SuperSudz $23 wash, an air freshener and a $10 coupon.

Those interested can follow the company online for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Numerous showers, thunderstorms on tap for Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
OLATHE, Kan. -- Former Shawnee youth pastor Matthew Richards makes his first appearance on...
Former Shawnee youth pastor arraigned on attempted murder, arson

Latest News

Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.
MDHHS post on COVID vaccine causes backlash
MDHHS post on COVID vaccine causes backlash
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with...
‘Hello, humans’: New Las Vegas attraction adding ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests
Plans are in place for a new blind soccer field for use by the Kansas State School for the Blind.
Blind soccer set for growth with plans for new soccer field