Amazon to hire thousands of workers in Kansas City beginning this week

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Amazon is planning a massive hiring spree. The company said it will hire 250,000 employees across the country to fill full-time, seasonal, and part-time openings. As many as 2,500 of those workers will be hired in Kansas City, according to the company.

The job openings range from packing and sorting to shipping and transportation with pay as high as $28 an hour, depending on location.

All openings are listed online at amazon.com/apply.

Amazon says many of the positions come with new benefits, including an emergency savings program.

The company is holding a hiring event in Overland Park on Friday, Sept. 22. It will be located at the Holiday Inn & Suites Overland Park West, located at 8787 Reeder Street. The hiring fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending the hiring fair can sign up online. Appointments are not required, but Amazon said RSPVs to the event are encouraged. Job offers could be made on the spot, according to the company.

