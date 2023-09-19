Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities, Biden administration says

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, June 30, 2023, in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, June 30, 2023, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at left.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Historically Black land-grant universities in Tennessee and 15 other states have missed out on $12.6 billion in funding over the last three decades, according to the Biden administration.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack sent letters to the governors of each state asking them to increase funding, news outlets reported. The letter said the largest disparity was in Tennessee, where Tennessee State University has been underfunded by $2.1 billion dollars.

“Unacceptable funding inequities have forced many of our nation’s distinguished historically Black colleges and universities to operate with inadequate resources and delay critical investments in everything from campus infrastructure to research and development to student support services,” Cardona said in a statement Monday.

Letters were also sent to governors of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The nation’s land-grant universities were founded in the 19th century on federal land to further agricultural instruction and research. Federal law requires states to provide an equitable distribution of state funding for all land-grant universities, but that hasn’t happened with many historically Black ones, a new analysis found.

The federal agencies used data from the National Center for Education Statistics and found the funding disparity in 16 of 18 states that house Black land grants. Delaware and Ohio provided equitable funding, the analysis found.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Numerous showers, thunderstorms on tap for Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
OLATHE, Kan. -- Former Shawnee youth pastor Matthew Richards makes his first appearance on...
Former Shawnee youth pastor arraigned on attempted murder, arson

Latest News

The Edwards family grew giant pumpkins that will be displayed at Dollywood.
Giant pumpkins grown by Virginia family going on display at Dollywood
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000
An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
Man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets