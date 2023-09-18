Youth pastor faces arraignment for attempted murder, house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local church youth pastor charged with five counts of attempted murder and another for aggravated arson is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

41-year-old Matthew Richards is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in the Johnson County District Court. Richards is charged with attempted pre-meditated murder and is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

The Shawnee, Kansas Fire and Police departments responded to the 6600 block of Goode Drive Saturday morning for a reported house fire and disturbance. They found a fire in the basement of the house and were able to quickly extinguish it, but they found more than just that when they arrived.

Richards’ wife and children had several laceration injuries, leaving the mom and two children still in the hospital recovering. A 19-year-old and two other younger children have been released from the hospital.

Richards holds a position at the Crossroads Christian Church and the Church’s Senior Pastor Kurt Witten released a statement on Facebook Saturday afternoon after learning of the situation.

“We are aware of the situation involving our children’s pastor, Matt Richards. We are gathering more information and will have a full statement at a later time. Please be respectful of this situation, as it is still an ongoing investigation. And please join us in praying for the Richards family during this time. Due to the sensitive nature of this situation, we will not be livestreaming Sunday’s services.”

