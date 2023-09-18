Aging & Style
Winter Skies pop-up bar to return high above Kansas City

Skies Kansas City, a holiday-themed popup bar, is set to reopen in December.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Winter Skies” will return high above Kansas City this winter, but fans will have to wait to learn more about the experience. The owners haven’t said when the pop-up will open, or the theme that’s been chosen for the 2023 holiday season.

The incredibly popular bar opened for certain dates last winter in the former Skies Restaurant & Lounge space on top of the Sheraton Hotel at Crown Center. The rotating restaurant closed in 2011.

The first round of tickets to the sky-high bar experience sold out minutes after they went on sale last year.

If the pop-up follows a schedule similar to the 2022 season, tickets would go on sale around Nov. 11, with the bar opening on about a dozen days in December. While we’ll have to wait and see exactly what Winter Skies will offer, the owners hinted that details of an “experience beyond the ordinary” will be released soon.

