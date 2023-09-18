Aging & Style
Will Forte, Brendan Hunt to highlight 7th annual THUNDERGONG! benefitting prosthetic care

In 2022, THUNDERGONG! raised over $600,000 for Steps of Faith Foundation. The event was created...
In 2022, THUNDERGONG! raised over $600,000 for Steps of Faith Foundation. The event was created in 2017 by friends Jason Sudeikis and Billy Brimblecom.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An all-star lineup is returning to Kansas City for the 7th annual THUNDERGONG! The event benefits Steps of Faith Foundation, a charity with the mission to provide prosthetic care to amputees in need of financial support.

THUNDERGONG! was created in 2017 by actor Jason Sudeikis and drummer Billy Brimblecom. The musical variety show features live performances and garners a nationwide audience, all while raising money for Steps of Faith Foundation.

Steps of Faith Foundation works to “help uninsured and underinsured amputees get the prosthetic limbs they need. We restore mobility, we restore possibilities.” In 2022, THUNDERGONG! raised over $600,000 for Steps of Faith Foundation.

This year’s lineup includes actors Will Forte, Brendan Hunt and Sam Richardson with yacht rock tribute band Summer Breeze. More acts are yet to be announced.

“We are excited to once again share an amazing experience made possible by our incredible performers and sponsors. It’s great that we can still come together for much needed fun in support of a great cause. I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

Billy Brimblecom, Steps Of Faith Executive Director

THUNDERGONG! will be on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at The Uptown Theater.

Tickets are available online starting Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m.

