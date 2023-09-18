Two hospitalized after early morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 1:20 a.m. Monday Kansas City Police rushed to a shooting call where they found two victims.

It happened at 42nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said they found two victims with gunshot wounds who were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The seriousness of their injuries has not been released.

There is no word of an arrest.

