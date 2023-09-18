Aging & Style
Two hospitalized after early morning shooting
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 1:20 a.m. Monday Kansas City Police rushed to a shooting call where they found two victims.

It happened at 42nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said they found two victims with gunshot wounds who were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The seriousness of their injuries has not been released.

There is no word of an arrest.

