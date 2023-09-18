Aging & Style
Trio of Tigers earn honors after win over K-State

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A trio of Missouri Tigers took home honors after Saturday’s thrilling 30-27 victory over No. 15 Kansas State.

After delivering on a 61-yard field goal attempt to win the game as time expired, kicker Harrison Mevis was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Mevis also made field goals from 25 and 30 yards out, added five touchbacks and made three extra points in the win over Missouri’s former Big 12 rival.

The game-winning field goal was the second of Mevis’ career and was the longest made field goal in SEC history. It was the 11th made field goal of greater than 50 yards in his career. Mevis was one yard shy of the Missouri school record for longest field goal, set by Tom Whelihan in 1986.

Mizzou’s vaunted defense caused some problems for K-State quarterback Will Howard throughout early Saturday afternoon.

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week after an eight tackle performance against the Wildcats. He also had a pair of pass break-ups and a pair of quarterback hurries, to go along with one tackle for loss.

Quarterback Brady Cook was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 List for Week 3 and was also named one of the Manning Award’s stars of the week. Those honors came after he finished 23-for-35 for a career-high 356 yards, and two touchdowns. It was Cook’s first career 300-yard game. Cook broke former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel’s program record for passes without an interception with 281 straight attempts.

The undefeated Tigers head to St. Louis for a matchup with Memphis. That game will kick off at The Dome from America’s Center at 6:30 p.m. CT.

