Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Tips to help reduce blue light exposure

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With students recently heading back to the classroom, it’s an ideal time to focus on the health of children, especially eye health. For help with that, Dr. Premilla Banwait, vice president of clinical programs for UnitedHealthcare Vision, joins the show with tips to help improve the eye health of children and adults in our increasingly digital world. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

With cold and flu season just around the corner, it's time to arm yourself with some smart...
It’s Your Health: Arm yourself against the sneezes and sniffles
With cold and flu season just around the corner, it's time to arm yourself with some smart...
It’s Your Health: Arm yourself against the sneezes and sniffles
With students recently heading back to the classroom, it’s an ideal time to focus on the health...
Tips to help reduce blue light exposure
Neuropathy can be a challenging condition to navigate, and many individuals have burning...
These are the top 3 questions asked about neuropathy