Tips to help reduce blue light exposure
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With students recently heading back to the classroom, it’s an ideal time to focus on the health of children, especially eye health. For help with that, Dr. Premilla Banwait, vice president of clinical programs for UnitedHealthcare Vision, joins the show with tips to help improve the eye health of children and adults in our increasingly digital world. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.