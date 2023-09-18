Aging & Style
Report: Former KU wing Kelly Oubre Jr. set to sign with 76ers

FILE: Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball...
FILE: Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joel Embiid has a new Jayhawk teammate.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player will reportedly be joined by former Jayhawk wing Kelly Oubre Jr. in Philadelphia this season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Oubre Jr. was expected to sign a one-year deal with the 76ers.

Oubre averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2022-23 NBA season.

During his eight-year career, Oubre has averaged 12.8 points per game.

The 2015 first-round pick played one season at Kansas and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team following the 2014-15 season.

