New escape room opening on Country Club Plaza this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s a new entertainment option opening on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza later this week.

It’s called The Escape Game. The business is located near Broadway Boulevard and Ward Parkway, just east of Seasons 52.

The Escape Game will offer five different themed escape rooms inside a 5,500-square-foot building.

Prison Break

Description: The Escape Game says Prison Break is considered its most difficult option. Players are split into two different prison cells and must work together to get out of a 1950s style prison. A successful escape will include a sneaky trip to the warden’s office. An unsuccessful escape will land you in prison forever.

Gold Rush

Description: The 1800s California gold rush was a time when just about anyone could get lucky with a fortune. Though Clyde Hamilton has passed on, the prospector left behind quite a pretty penny in gold. He’s offered players a chance to claim the gold fortune as an inheritance if it can be found.

Special Ops: Mysterious Market

Description: As a special ops agent, covert investigations across the globe are nothing out of the ordinary. A routine search of a spice market leads to an unexpected discovery now players are left to combat an international crisis that threatens the state of the world as we know it. Harness all your tactical skills and training while working to stop a global catastrophe.

The Depths

Description: Dive into the depths of the ocean to investigate an abandoned laboratory. The brilliant researcher, Dr. Humphreys, has disappeared and there are rumors of mysterious experiments. Navigate a submarine to the lab, decipher Humphreys’ research, and discover what he’s been hiding deep in the ocean.

Timeline: Train Through Time

Description: Time travel just became a reality. As part of the Time Crisis Management team, players are tasked with addressing life-threatening issues, no matter what decade they happen in. Players can hop between centuries, from the Jurassic to Medieval and everything in between, with just one ticket swipe on Timeliner, the time-traveling train.

Each session is 60-minutes long and includes a story behind the mission and games to solve and escape the room. The company says the rooms are designed with a variety of skill levels in mind. Games are available 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. every day of the week.

The Escape Game already has locations in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

