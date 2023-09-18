Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri man sentenced on child pornography charges

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Richmond, Missouri, man will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting to distributing child pornography.

A federal judge sentenced 32-year-old Zachary Ryan Taylor to 15 years in federal prison. He will serve the full sentence without being eligible for parole. Taylor was also ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution to the victims.

After he is released from prison Taylor will serve 20 years of supervised probation. He is required to register as a sex offender on federal and state sex offender websites.

According to court records, Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography in March 2023.

ALSO READ: Youth pastor faces arraignment for attempted murder, house fire

Taylor admitted he participated in a Kik chatroom and communicated with someone who turned out to be an undercover FBI employee. During their chat, Taylor said he was sexually active with a child victim, according to court records. He also sent the undercover FBI employee an image of child pornography that he claimed was the child victim, although investigators do not believe the photo actually was a depiction of the child victim. Taylor also claimed he had been with a second young victim.

The FBI and law enforcement executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home in Richmond, Missouri, in Dec. 2021. At that time investigators seized several cell phones and other electronic devices, which they say contained hundreds of videos and images of child pornography.

The Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force also investigated two cybertips, from Musical.ly and Kik, which reported that Taylor had uploaded images and videos of child pornography to those platforms.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
A pedestrian was hit by a car and left with life-threatening injuries when the driver fled the...
Life-threatening collision: car runs red light, hits pedestrian, flees

Latest News

FILE — Lawson High School
Lawson community grieving after crash kills 1 high school student, injures another
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detectives arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person at a...
Kansas City police arrest suspected shooter after man killed at 39th and Benton Ave.
AMC Theatres unveils $20-a-month rival to MoviePass.
Lenexa-based AMC Entertainment raises millions in public stock offering
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Clinton police: Teenager killed by 70-year-old suspect