Missing Kansas City woman needs medical attention
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police are asking for help in finding a woman in need of medical attention.
32-year-old La’Kesha Gooley has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ and 120 pounds.
Gooley was last seen leaving her home on Sunday, September 17 around 10:45 p.m. near 83rd and Main Street.
She was wearing a tank top and shorts with pink or yellow crocs.
If located, call 911 immediately. If you have information about her whereabouts, call the KCPD Missing Person Section at 816-234-5043.
To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.