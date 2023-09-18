Missing Kansas City woman needs medical attention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police are asking for help in finding a woman in need of medical attention.

32-year-old La’Kesha Gooley has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ and 120 pounds.

Gooley was last seen leaving her home on Sunday, September 17 around 10:45 p.m. near 83rd and Main Street.

She was wearing a tank top and shorts with pink or yellow crocs.

If located, call 911 immediately. If you have information about her whereabouts, call the KCPD Missing Person Section at 816-234-5043.

