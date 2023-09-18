Lawson community grieving after crash kills 1 high school student, injures another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lawson School District is mourning the death of one of its students after a tragic car crash Friday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated a 2002 Ford truck was driving on Atkins Road north of Route C in Ray County when it lost control after cresting a hill.

A crash report indicated the driver lost control, the truck began to skid and drove off the roadway. The truck overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old student at Lawson High School, died from his injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger in the car, also a Lawson High student, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The school district released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the tragedy involving 2 of our Lawson High School students last night. We will have counselors in the building to assist our students and staff through the grieving process as we return to school on Monday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved.”

The school district and Lawson community held a vigil Sunday evening to remember the loss of life and pray for the health of the second student who remained hospitalized.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

