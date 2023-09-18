Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lawson community grieving after crash kills 1 high school student, injures another

FILE — Lawson High School
FILE — Lawson High School(Lawson School District/FB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lawson School District is mourning the death of one of its students after a tragic car crash Friday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated a 2002 Ford truck was driving on Atkins Road north of Route C in Ray County when it lost control after cresting a hill.

A crash report indicated the driver lost control, the truck began to skid and drove off the roadway. The truck overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old student at Lawson High School, died from his injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger in the car, also a Lawson High student, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The school district released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the tragedy involving 2 of our Lawson High School students last night. We will have counselors in the building to assist our students and staff through the grieving process as we return to school on Monday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved.”

The school district and Lawson community held a vigil Sunday evening to remember the loss of life and pray for the health of the second student who remained hospitalized.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

ALSO READ: Life-threatening collision: car runs red light, hits pedestrian, flees

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
A pedestrian was hit by a car and left with life-threatening injuries when the driver fled the...
Life-threatening collision: car runs red light, hits pedestrian, flees

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Missouri man sentenced on child pornography charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detectives arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person at a...
Kansas City police arrest suspected shooter after man killed at 39th and Benton Ave.
AMC Theatres unveils $20-a-month rival to MoviePass.
Lenexa-based AMC Entertainment raises millions in public stock offering
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Clinton police: Teenager killed by 70-year-old suspect