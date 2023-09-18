Aging & Style
Kansas City police officer seriously injured in crash

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a crash seriously injured a Kansas City officer.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday near Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road.

Investigators said a traffic enforcement officer was riding his police motorcycle when he hit loose material on the road. It caused him to lose control of the motorcycle. The office was thrown off the motorcycle and hit his head on the pavement.

The department said doctors were able to stabilize the officer at the hospital, but he is being treated for serious injuries.

