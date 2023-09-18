Kansas City police officer seriously injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a crash seriously injured a Kansas City officer.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday near Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road.

Investigators said a traffic enforcement officer was riding his police motorcycle when he hit loose material on the road. It caused him to lose control of the motorcycle. The office was thrown off the motorcycle and hit his head on the pavement.

ALSO READ: Kansas City crash involving school bus sends 1 to hospital

The department said doctors were able to stabilize the officer at the hospital, but he is being treated for serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.