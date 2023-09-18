Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City police arrest suspected shooter after man killed at 39th and Benton Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detectives arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person at a...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detectives arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person at a house near E. 39th and Benton Ave on Sept. 18, 2023.(Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte')
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police arrest one person suspected in a Monday morning homicide.

Officers responded to a shooting near 39th and South Benton Ave. around 9 a.m.

They found a man suffering from several gunshots inside the front entrance of the home. The victim died of his injuries before he could be rushed to a hospital.

Police questioned other people inside the house at the time of the shooting and took a man into custody. Detectives said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the homicide.

ALSO READ: Clinton police: Teenager killed by 70-year-old suspect

Mothers in Charge and Partners for Peace are assisting the victim’s family members with resources that may be available to help them at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
A pedestrian was hit by a car and left with life-threatening injuries when the driver fled the...
Life-threatening collision: car runs red light, hits pedestrian, flees

Latest News

FILE — Lawson High School
Lawson community grieving after crash kills 1 high school student, injures another
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Missouri man sentenced on child pornography charges
AMC Theatres unveils $20-a-month rival to MoviePass.
Lenexa-based AMC Entertainment raises millions in public stock offering
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Clinton police: Teenager killed by 70-year-old suspect