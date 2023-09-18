Kansas City police arrest suspected shooter after man killed at 39th and Benton Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police arrest one person suspected in a Monday morning homicide.

Officers responded to a shooting near 39th and South Benton Ave. around 9 a.m.

They found a man suffering from several gunshots inside the front entrance of the home. The victim died of his injuries before he could be rushed to a hospital.

Police questioned other people inside the house at the time of the shooting and took a man into custody. Detectives said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the homicide.

Mothers in Charge and Partners for Peace are assisting the victim’s family members with resources that may be available to help them at this time.

