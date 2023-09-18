Kansas City crash involving school bus sends 1 to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is injured in a crash involving a school bus.

Kansas City police responded to the crash near Nicholson and North Chestnut around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers determined the driver of a gray Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Nicholson when the driver ran a stop sign. The school bus hit the car.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai is hospitalized with critical injuries.

The bus driver, monitor, and two students on the bus at the time were not injured in the crash.

