Kansas City crash involving school bus sends 1 to hospital

School bus crash, generic
School bus crash, generic(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is injured in a crash involving a school bus.

Kansas City police responded to the crash near Nicholson and North Chestnut around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers determined the driver of a gray Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Nicholson when the driver ran a stop sign. The school bus hit the car.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai is hospitalized with critical injuries.

ALSO READ: Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

The bus driver, monitor, and two students on the bus at the time were not injured in the crash.

