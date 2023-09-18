Aging & Style
Greenwood to hold impeachment hearing for mayor

Mayor Levi Weaver.
Mayor Levi Weaver.(Via the City of Greenwood, Missouri)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Mo. (KCTV) - Greenwood’s Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting on the fate of the city’s mayor Monday evening.

The meeting is to hear the articles of impeachment brought against Mayor Levi Weaver. The meeting will be held at Fellowship Church’s Event Center at 1601 W. Main Street. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The city’s Board of Aldermen adopted the articles of impeachment against Weaver in June.

Weaver is accused of intimidating an elected official, blocking citizens from using the city’s Facebook page and attempting to violate the city’s ordinances regarding business licenses. Specifically, Weaver is accused of going to the house of a member of the board of aldermen in March to confront him over a dispute. He is also accused of telling city staff to allow certain Greenwood businesses to operate without business licenses in 2022.

The Board of Aldermen asked Weaver to resign during a special session in June. When he refused, board members adopted articles of impeachment against Weaver. During the meeting Weaver said, “I know I’m not guilty.”

The Board of Aldermen is expected to hear evidence and testimony from witnesses during Monday night’s meeting.

A two-thirds vote would eventually be needed to remove the mayor from office.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

