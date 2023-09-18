Aging & Style
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, gives post surgery update

(AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland has successfully undergone brain surgery.

On September 18, professional golfer Gary Woodland announced via social media that the majority of the tumor has been removed.

Woodland announced back in August that he would be undergoing brain surgery

