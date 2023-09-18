Aging & Style
Former K-State lineman reaches agreement with Vikings

FILE: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Dalton Risner (66) takes part in drills at the team's NFL...
FILE: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Dalton Risner (66) takes part in drills at the team's NFL football training facility Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former K-State offensive lineman is heading to a new team.

After four seasons with the Denver Broncos, Dalton Risner agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that Risner signed a $4 million deal for one season with the Vikings. Minnesota desperately needed offensive line help after suffering multiple injuries in the first two weeks of the season.

Risner started all 62 games he appeared in for the Broncos during his four seasons with the team. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Risner was the Broncos’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

