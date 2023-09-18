Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures soar into the mid-80s to kick off the work week

Temperatures soar into the mid-80s to kick the work week
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We want to first warn you about Saturday and how the weather could put a damper on your day with wet, soggy conditions and even storms. A powerful system will sweep through the region into the coming weekend. The timing and placement of the system can always change so please make sure to monitor the forecast.

We are starting the work week off on the chilly side, it’s a perfect morning for hot coffee outside on the porch! We have some foggy and hazy conditions this morning, but the haze should start clearing up as the winds change direction. The air quality is already in the yellow zone but wouldn’t be surprised if it continues to decrease. Other than the smokey skies, conditions will remain calm and quiet for today with temperatures returning to the 80s today and Tuesday.

Air Quality Forecast
Air Quality Forecast(KCTV 5)

A few isolated showers are possible by Tuesday along the Missouri/Iowa border. This is just the start of the active weather pattern we are heading into. Through the rest of the seven days activity for showers will increase so make sure to have the umbrella handy heading in the back half of this week and into this weekend. By the weekend a more powerful system looks to move in bringing heavy rainfall and storms. Through the week and into the weekend we could pick up meaningful rainfall.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
A homicide investigation is underway in Independence after a woman was found dead in front of a...
Independence woman found dead overnight from gunshot wound

Latest News

Temperatures soar into the mid-80s to kick the work week
Temperatures soar into the mid-80s to kick the work week
Our weather remains quiet as we wrap up the weekend.
First Warn FORECAST: Quiet & cool weekend leads to a more warm & dry Monday
Our weather remains quiet as we wrap up the weekend.
First Warn 5 Forecast, 9/17
First Warn 5 backyard tailgate forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Multiple Waves of Rainfall Tues-Next Weekend