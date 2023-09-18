FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures soar into the mid-80s to kick off the work week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We want to first warn you about Saturday and how the weather could put a damper on your day with wet, soggy conditions and even storms. A powerful system will sweep through the region into the coming weekend. The timing and placement of the system can always change so please make sure to monitor the forecast.

We are starting the work week off on the chilly side, it’s a perfect morning for hot coffee outside on the porch! We have some foggy and hazy conditions this morning, but the haze should start clearing up as the winds change direction. The air quality is already in the yellow zone but wouldn’t be surprised if it continues to decrease. Other than the smokey skies, conditions will remain calm and quiet for today with temperatures returning to the 80s today and Tuesday.

Air Quality Forecast (KCTV 5)

A few isolated showers are possible by Tuesday along the Missouri/Iowa border. This is just the start of the active weather pattern we are heading into. Through the rest of the seven days activity for showers will increase so make sure to have the umbrella handy heading in the back half of this week and into this weekend. By the weekend a more powerful system looks to move in bringing heavy rainfall and storms. Through the week and into the weekend we could pick up meaningful rainfall.

