First Warn FORECAST: Quiet & cool weekend leads to a more warm & dry Monday

Our weather remains quiet as we wrap up the weekend. Hazy skies expected by early Monday with some patchy fog developing in low lying areas. By the afternoon look for plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday will be the first day of a pretty active weather pattern that will set up across the region. Several disturbances look to bring chances of rain and a few thunderstorms as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening. An additional wave moves in Wednesday bringing a few more showers to the area. Thursday seems to be the one day we can catch a break before more showers and storms enter the forecast. But our eyes will be heavily focused on Saturday which we had already added our next First Warn to because of the big events going on all weekend long and the potential for some stronger thunderstorms to develop. Timing and track of this bigger system will be ironed out over the coming days.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.