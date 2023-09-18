Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Numerous showers, thunderstorms on tap for Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Warmer weather will kickoff this new week as temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s. Tonight look for a bit more cloud cover as the first of several disturbances move through the region. This will bring a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms to the area Tuesday. We could have a shower develop as early as Tuesday morning mainly between the Missouri and Iowa state line, but additional pop up showers could form later on in the day. Wednesday will feature another chance of light to moderate rain for some to start, but stronger storms should stay south of our viewing area.

By Thursday we should dry out with a little break before more unsettled weather returns into the weekend. We already have a First Warn for Saturday with the chance of numerous to widespread showers and a few thunderstorms to form. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing and track of this bigger system which will make all of the difference between how much rain we get and which part of our viewing area is impacted the most. Make sure to stay with KCTV5 and the First Warn 5 Weather Team as we continue to fine tune the forecast!

