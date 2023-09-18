Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne speaks about the four people found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday night. (WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot Sunday in a suburban Chicago home.

The bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. in Romeoville by officers sent to the home by concerned relatives of the victims to conduct a well-being check, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters Monday.

The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday, Burne said. The deaths are being investigated as murders, he added.

The adults were identified as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The names and ages of their children were not immediately released.

“A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. Sunday and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day,” Burne said. “Family members became concerned.”

Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

America Salmeron, 17, was in a dune buggy accident outside Las Vegas over the weekend,...
17-year-old aspiring firefighter suffers severe burns after tragic accident
Johnson County school district joins class action lawsuit against social media companies
Michigan State acting head football coach Harlon Barnett speaks during an NCAA college football...
Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor
United Auto Workers members march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is...
The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near
From left, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of...
5 Americans detained in Iran walk free, released in deal for frozen Iranian assets