Clinton police: Teenager killed by 70-year-old suspect

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating the overnight death of a teenager in Clinton, Mo.

Officers responded to a shooting call near North Price Road and Delmar Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived police found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Emergency responders transported the teenager to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers took a 70-year-old suspect into custody at the scene.

ALSO READ: Youth pastor faces arraignment for attempted murder, house fire

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway.

