Chiefs fans excited after team’s first win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans that couldn’t make the trip to Jacksonville for the team’s second game of the season packed into the Power & Light District on Sunday afternoon.

Fans did not want to see the team start the season 0-2 and were grateful for a victory.

“We’re fine. We’re 1-1,” said Marcus Callands. “We won the Super Bowl. We got two Bowls on us. We’re good. I’m not worried at all.”

We’ve still got some stuff to figure out on offense, but defense is playing great. As long as the defense is playing like that, Patrick Mahomes will win us some games.

“We had Chris Jones back, we had Kelce back, and I think they really made a big difference in the game,” said Anthony Collins.

The Chiefs return to action next week when they host the Chicago Bears.

