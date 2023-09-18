Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

$500K sent to Kansas to enhance recycling, waste management efforts

FILE
FILE(WAFB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $500,000 has been sent to the Sunflower State to enhance recycling and waste management efforts across Kansas.

The U.S. Environmental and Protection Agency announced that more than $500,000 has been earmarked to expand recycling infrastructure and waste management systems across Kansas through the Investing in America Agenda.

The EPA said it has chosen the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to receive the funds. The agency will make the money available to state entities to improve solid waste management planning, data collection and implementation. Nationwide, $105 million has been given for the effort.

The Agency noted that the funds support the implementation of its National Recycling Strategy to build an economy devoted to keeping materials, products and services in circulation for as long as possible.

“Reducing waste is one very important step we can take to fight the climate crisis and ensure environmental justice in our Heartland communities,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding will help our region’s states reduce gases like methane by diverting waste from landfills. These funds will also ensure that our overburdened communities get the resources needed for a cleaner and healthier environment for all.”

The EPA indicated that the Recycling Grant Program also advances the Justice40 Initiative to ensure that 40% of all benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Johnson County school district joins class action lawsuit against social media companies
Season tickets for 2024 are available now on Starlight’s website or by calling 816-363-7827....
Starlight Theatre announces 2024 AdventHealth Broadway lineup
BioSteel's Clean. Healthy. Hydration. Line-Up (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.)
Patrick Mahomes-backed business files for bankruptcy, lays off employees
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Reports: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract to record-setting numbers