$500K sent to Kansas to enhance recycling, waste management efforts

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $500,000 has been sent to the Sunflower State to enhance recycling and waste management efforts across Kansas.

The U.S. Environmental and Protection Agency announced that more than $500,000 has been earmarked to expand recycling infrastructure and waste management systems across Kansas through the Investing in America Agenda.

The EPA said it has chosen the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to receive the funds. The agency will make the money available to state entities to improve solid waste management planning, data collection and implementation. Nationwide, $105 million has been given for the effort.

The Agency noted that the funds support the implementation of its National Recycling Strategy to build an economy devoted to keeping materials, products and services in circulation for as long as possible.

“Reducing waste is one very important step we can take to fight the climate crisis and ensure environmental justice in our Heartland communities,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding will help our region’s states reduce gases like methane by diverting waste from landfills. These funds will also ensure that our overburdened communities get the resources needed for a cleaner and healthier environment for all.”

The EPA indicated that the Recycling Grant Program also advances the Justice40 Initiative to ensure that 40% of all benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities.

