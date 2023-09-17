Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Life-threatening collision: car runs red light, hits pedestrian, flees

A pedestrian was hit by a car and left with life-threatening injuries when the driver fled the...
A pedestrian was hit by a car and left with life-threatening injuries when the driver fled the scene.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a car and left with life-threatening injuries when the driver fled the scene.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, KCPD officers arrived at the intersection of West 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway.

A light-colored vehicle driving north on Southwest Trafficway failed to stop at a red light and hit a pedestrian who was crossing west to east on West 39th Street.

The pedestrian was thrown into the roadway and the driver continued north, fleeing the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Warn 5 Forecast Track.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: FIRST WARN this afternoon for strong to severe storms
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
Matthew Lee Richards, 41, is charged with five counts of attempted murder & one count of...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
A homicide investigation is underway in Independence after a woman was found dead in front of a...
Independence woman found dead overnight from gunshot wound
Highlights from around the Kansas City metro in Week 4
Friday night lights: Matchups and scores for high school football Sept. 15

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Multiple Waves of Rainfall Tues-Next Weekend
A second cold front will push through the area Saturday afternoon and evening bringing showers...
First Warn 5 Weather Forecast, 9/16
Matthew Lee Richards, 41, is charged with five counts of attempted murder & one count of...
Man charged with attempted murder & arson
Fire breaks out
Building fire at former bank in Kansas, no injuries reported