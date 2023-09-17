Life-threatening collision: car runs red light, hits pedestrian, flees
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a car and left with life-threatening injuries when the driver fled the scene.
Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, KCPD officers arrived at the intersection of West 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway.
A light-colored vehicle driving north on Southwest Trafficway failed to stop at a red light and hit a pedestrian who was crossing west to east on West 39th Street.
The pedestrian was thrown into the roadway and the driver continued north, fleeing the scene.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
