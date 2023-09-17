Aging & Style
KCPD investigating standoff near 30th & Prospect Ave

At 5:45 p.m., The Kansas City Police Department was able to end a standoff, taking the suspect...
At 5:45 p.m., The Kansas City Police Department was able to end a standoff, taking the suspect in custody without incident.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 5:45 p.m., The Kansas City Police Department was able to end a standoff, taking the suspect in custody without incident.

At 1:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of east 30th street and Prospect avenue.

KCPD responded on a reported disturbance. According to a police report, a woman and man had barricaded themselves in an apartment unit.

Officers were able to speak with the woman’s mother, determining that her daughter had been kidnapped in a neighboring city by a known associate.

The mother also told police that she was alerted to the incident by text message.

After several, unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the suspect, officers decided to surround the apartment to prevent the suspect and victim from escaping.

Officers called for additional resources, and trained negotiators to the scene.

According to a police report, the woman will be reunited with her family.

KCPD says that the kidnapping is an ongoing investigation.

