KCFD: Fire in vacant house spreads to second home in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It is unclear what caused a fire to start in a vacant home and spread to a second, nearby home.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, KCFD responded to calls of a housefire in the 3900 block of Morrell Avenue. When crews arrived, they found that the fire had spread to a second home. A search of both homes was completed and nobody was found inside.

The original home is vacant, but Red Cross services were ordered for two adult members of the second home.

KCFD is investigating what caused the fire.

