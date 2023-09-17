GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs look to bounce back against Jacksonville
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KCTV) - After an opening night loss to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action Sunday afternoon with a playoff rematch.
Follow along here with our gameday blog as the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Trav is back. @Chiefs @KCTV5 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UVoN5zWkvJ— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 17, 2023
Birthday boy in the building. 🎂@PatrickMahomes | @Chiefs— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
The boys are back@tkelce | @StoneColdJones— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
From Florida with love 💛 pic.twitter.com/8DgCZPCDHt— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023
