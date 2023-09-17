Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs look to bounce back against Jacksonville

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KCTV) - After an opening night loss to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action Sunday afternoon with a playoff rematch.

Follow along here with our gameday blog as the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Warn 5 Forecast Track.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: FIRST WARN this afternoon for strong to severe storms
Matthew Lee Richards, 41, is charged with five counts of attempted murder & one count of...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire
A homicide investigation is underway in Independence after a woman was found dead in front of a...
Independence woman found dead overnight from gunshot wound
Highlights from around the Kansas City metro in Week 4
Friday night lights: Matchups and scores for high school football Sept. 15

Latest News

29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth season in Kansas City this fall. He was selected with...
Kansas City Chiefs activate Chris Jones ahead of Sunday’s game
FILE: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball under pressure from...
Jaguars host Chiefs in home opener and feel like they ‘owe them’ after last season’s playoff loss
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide...
After drop-filled opener, Toney takes accountability, Mahomes pledges improvement