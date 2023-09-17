GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs lead Jaguars, 14-6 after three quarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KCTV) - After an opening night loss to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action Sunday afternoon with a playoff rematch.

Follow along here with our gameday blog as the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One more to play. pic.twitter.com/dfav9DgYWp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

Chiefs rush with Jones has been terrific today. Such a domino effect. — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) September 17, 2023

Jawaan Taylor is coming back in the game to open this drive. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 17, 2023

On this drive, @tkelce surpassed @ProFootballHOF Shannon Sharpe (815 receptions) for the 4th-most receptions by a tight end in @NFL history.



Only HOFer Tony Gonzalez (1,325), Jason Witten (1,228) and Antonio Gates (955) have more. https://t.co/BI8mQWYc1f — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 17, 2023

Your favorite duo is back at it again 😉@PatrickMahomes x @TKelce pic.twitter.com/7MdgHozbcV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

Up at the half. pic.twitter.com/EZzol5A4Jl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

YEAH, WE'RE THINKING HE'S BACK pic.twitter.com/TTLu8FtP1e — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

In case you're wondering, the Chiefs, in four possessions, have called just two designed runs for their running backs, Isiah Pacheco (1) & Jerick McKinnon (1). — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 17, 2023

Nick Bolton is back in the game — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 17, 2023

Chiefs and Jags have combined for 8 1st downs and 4 turnovers. — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 17, 2023

Last four plays in this game: Fumble, fumble, fumbled snap, interception. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 17, 2023

OUR BALL. Fumble recovery by @jay__sneed! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

Scoreless after a quarter in Jacksonville.

The ball hit Richie James' facemask. That's the first muffed punt of the season for the Chiefs. The Jaguars are inside the red zone. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 17, 2023

Birthday Boy with the BIG hit 😤 @JaylenWatson12 pic.twitter.com/MUumx40AiC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

Chris Jones was in the lineup for 5 of possible 9 snaps on Jacksonville's first two drives. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 17, 2023

Time to show everybody who we really are. pic.twitter.com/vEBUBSLQOc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

The CEO is ready to go 🫡 @StoneColdJones pic.twitter.com/wkVcDm4q0D — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

From Florida with love 💛 pic.twitter.com/8DgCZPCDHt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

