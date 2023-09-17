GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs lead Jaguars, 14-6 after three quarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KCTV) - After an opening night loss to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action Sunday afternoon with a playoff rematch.
Follow along here with our gameday blog as the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Chiefs rush with Jones has been terrific today. Such a domino effect.— Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) September 17, 2023
Jawaan Taylor is coming back in the game to open this drive.— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 17, 2023
On this drive, @tkelce surpassed @ProFootballHOF Shannon Sharpe (815 receptions) for the 4th-most receptions by a tight end in @NFL history.— NFL345 (@NFL345) September 17, 2023
With his first two receptions in today's game, TE Travis Kelce moved past PFHOF TE Shannon Sharpe (815) for the 4th most receptions by a TE in NFL history.— Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 17, 2023
Mahomes to Moore! @Chiefs on the board before halftime— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
In case you're wondering, the Chiefs, in four possessions, have called just two designed runs for their running backs, Isiah Pacheco (1) & Jerick McKinnon (1).— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 17, 2023
Nick Bolton is back in the game— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 17, 2023
Arrowhead South(East)? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/h6VbGtaFdN— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 17, 2023
Chiefs and Jags have combined for 8 1st downs and 4 turnovers.— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 17, 2023
Last four plays in this game: Fumble, fumble, fumbled snap, interception.— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 17, 2023
The ball hit Richie James' facemask. That's the first muffed punt of the season for the Chiefs. The Jaguars are inside the red zone.— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 17, 2023
Chris Jones was in the lineup for 5 of possible 9 snaps on Jacksonville's first two drives.— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 17, 2023
Birthday boy in the building. 🎂@PatrickMahomes | @Chiefs— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
The boys are back@tkelce | @StoneColdJones— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
