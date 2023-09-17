Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Multiple Waves of Rainfall Tues-Next Weekend

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Sunday! Starting off the day on the chilly side, it’s a perfect morning for hot coffee outside on the porch!

Throughout the day, winds will be from the north which will allow wildfire smoke to enter back into the atmosphere through the region. Because of this, our air quality is already in the low zone but don’t be surprised if it continues to decrease. Other than the smokey skies, conditions will remain calm and quiet for the next few days with temperatures returning to the 80s tomorrow and Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, through the rest of the seven days, activity for showers will increase so make sure to have the umbrella handy heading in the back half of this week and into this weekend. Temperatures will start to decrease by the weekend. Through the week and into the weekend we could pick up meaningful rainfall.

