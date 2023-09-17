Aging & Style
Family confirms three dead after carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman

police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday afternoon update: Family confirmed three people died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The family has set-up a Go-Fund-Me account to raise funds for funeral expenses. If you’d like to donate, click here.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three bodies found inside a camper near the Inman Motocross track.

In a Facebook post Saturday, The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Inman Motocross track after receiving a report of three deceased people in a camper.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Inman Fire Department and McPherson EMS arrived and confirmed the deaths of three people.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the Inman Police Department are investigating.

