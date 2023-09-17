Aging & Style
Building fire at former bank in Kansas, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out
Fire breaks out(KTTC)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Fire Department responded to a building fire on 95th street Saturday evening.

The building was previously a Bank of America, however the business no longer uses the building located at 12345 west 95th street.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.

Soon after the scene was beginning to clear, Kansas Gas Service arrived.

